Bisbee's Copper Queen Library loses $650K federal grant after hosting drag queen story time event

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bisbee's Copper Queen Library is searching for new funding after a request for nearly $650,000 in federal money was removed from the Agriculture Appropriations Bill — a decision the library's manager says was tied to a drag queen story time event the library hosted in 2024.

The funding would have gone toward structural stabilization and repairs to the historic building, which has been part of the community since 1882.

"Just complete disappointment, you know. We were really excited about this," library manager Jason Macoviak said.

Macoviak said the library had been pursuing building funding for years before Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva submitted the federal request on its behalf.

"We've been looking for funding for quite a few years for the building, and yeah, we thought this was a great way to do that," Macoviak said.

Grijalva worked closely with the library before submitting the appropriations request.

"We talked with her about everything we do here, our programs, our services, the resources that we offer, and she was really excited about it, so we were excited," Macoviak said.

The project was one of two removed by the subcommittee. Macoviak said the committee's decision was tied to the library's Drag Time Story Time event held in 2024 — the same year the library hosted 400 events and received a national medal.

"All of our programs are not for everybody. Our patrons, you know, can pick and choose what interests them, and you know, we're constantly trying new things here at the library," Macoviak said.

Macoviak said he wished the subcommittee had considered the library's full scope of work before making its decision.

"I just wish that when they did look at us, that they would have looked at the whole roster of programming and all of our services that we offer, and all the age groups that we reach, and we honestly thought if they did that, they would be super impressed by, you know, a small town library with a population of 5000 people," Macoviak said.

In a statement, Grijalva said in part:

"Republicans are so obsessed with policing identity and expression that they are willing to punish an entire region – and withhold funding for a public resource institution that serves families across Southern Arizona."

The city does not have $650,000 to allocate to the library, but Macoviak said the construction still needs to happen. The library is now looking for alternative funding sources.

"We're putting our thinking caps back on, and we're gonna look for something that we can get, and that we can restore the building," Macoviak said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

