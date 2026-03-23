Bisbee nonprofit plans to spend $8 million to build safe multi-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Right now, there is not a safe place to walk or ride a bike along Highway 80 in Bisbee, but that is where the Bisbee Bikeways project comes into play. The project aims to remove a lane and add a shared-use path, making it safe for walkers and cyclists.

"It became clear that the lavender pit was the priority for the public because it is so dangerous to go around this section," Meggen Connolley said.

In 2011, Bisbee resident Coriana Eastman was hit by a car while biking past the Lavender Pit.

"About the edge of where the concrete barrier stops over there is where I was struck. I went up on top of the car and landed, actually cracked my helmet open on the barrier," Eastman said.

It took Eastman a year to recover. She still experiences long-term effects, including a hesitation to ride a bike.

"Would never ride my bike along the highway, and I'm pretty afraid to ride my bike in general. I haven't rode a bike in a long time," Eastman said.

Connolley, the executive director for Bisbee Bikeways, said the nonprofit has been collecting money since 2018. They are spending $8 million on the shared-use path and barrier.

"Once we actually have the path here, there's going to be an exponential growth in how many people come out and start walking and biking, because they're going to feel safe doing it," Connolley said.

The new path may be safe enough for Eastman to get back into gear and pedal forward.

"It's going to be a great improvement, and I know I will use that, that lane to walk, possibly bike," Eastman said.

The City of Bisbee has posted the project out to bid. Connolley hopes the project is done by the end of the year.

The nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser, Pedal Power Fest, on March 28 at the The Jonquil Motel.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----