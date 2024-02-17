Bisbee fire cause still undetermined; Main Street to partially re-open

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the community picks up the pieces just two days after a devastating fire shocked Bisbee's Main Street, the downtown strip is still closed.

Following the Wednesday night fire that shocked the town, some remnants of the two businesses whose buildings burned—Bisbee Oil and Vinegar and Many Fine Things—are still visible among the rubble. Investigators still have not been able to enter the building to evaluate the integrity of the structure, which will help determine when they're going to reopen Main Street here.

Wednesday night's fire has slowed Friday night's activity on its typically-busy main drag.

"We have engineers assessing the situation, our fire department's here, keeping an eye on things to make sure there isn't a rekindle or another problem," said Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge.

Investigators say they think the blaze started on the back side of Bisbee Oil and Vinegar, have not been able to enter the building to confirm the cause, due to the dangerous conditions still lingering.

KGUN 9 Fire investigators have still not been able to enter the structure on Bisbee's Main Street that was home to Bisbee Oil and Vinegar, but suspect it may have been where Wednesday night's fire began.

This fire highlights a larger problem in Bisbee: The city's more-than 100-year-old water supply system. According to Budge, the limited volume of water that can flow through the century-old system prevented fire teams from being able to control the fire faster.

"That only gives us one pipe that comes down and you can only push so much water through one pipe," said Budge.

Craig Reece owns the building that housed Bisbee Oil and Vinegar. He also lives on that building's second floor.

Reece was about to get into bed when the fire started and he and his wife were forced to escape from a second floor window before watching his home burn down.

“The silver lining to that tragedy, hopefully, will be that the city of Bisbee will finally get awarded the grants they need to improve a water pressure in Bisbee,” said Reece.

In a press release Friday afternoon, Budge says he will be placing chain link fencing around the area on Main Street to prevent the public from getting hurt, sure more debris fall to street level.

Structural engineers are expected to evaluate the state of the buildings by early next week.

