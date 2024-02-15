Watch Now
Fire in Bisbee burns two buildings on Main Street

Main Street is expected to remain closed Thursday
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 07:40:37-05

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee Fire Department responded to a major fire on Main Street late Wednesday night.

According to the town's Facebook page, the fire scorched two buildings: Many Fine Things and Bisbee Olive Oil. Crews were still working into the early hours of Thursday to put out the flames. At this time, no other structures appeared to be damaged.

City leaders want neighbors to know that Main Street will likely be closed throughout the day due to the damage. The Library is also expected to remain closed, while fire crews finish up at the scene.

