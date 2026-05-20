Benson recall election shows challengers leading incumbents

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Preliminary results from Tuesday's recall election in Benson show three challengers leading the incumbents they are running against.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,142 votes have been counted. Challengers Derrick Fenn, Ross Kaplowitch and Mark Boyle are leading in their respective races.

Fenn said he was caught off guard by the margin.

"I'm actually surprised that it was as a commanding victory as it seems to be at this point. I honestly didn't expect that," Fenn said.

Kaplowitch said the response from the community has been encouraging.

"I have started hearing from people, it's more congratulations and thank you for running, and that means a lot to me," Kaplowitch said.

Related: EARLY RESULTS: Benson, Douglas hold special elections Tuesday

The three candidates say they ran because they feel there was a lack of transparency from the city regarding the Aluminium Dynamics recycling plant.

"All three of us were actually, you know, decided to stand up and get involved because of the aluminum plant, because of the dangers of it," Boyle said.

They say growth of the city is not their top priority.

"The wasteful spending, our infrastructure, you know, to include our roads, they're horrible, and residents are complaining, but the current council and mayor are not listening," Kaplowitch said.

Boyle said the city has more to offer than heavy industry.

"I think there's ways to continue to grow without just heavy industry. The town has a lot to offer. I think it's just got overshadowed by bad decisions," Boyle said.

All three say transparency is a key part of what they want to bring to the council.

"We should have people who are getting out in front of things, really letting people know what's happening, what's coming. Is this really what we want?" Fenn said.

Boyle summed up the mission simply.

"We need to fix it," Boyle said.

Fenn said the results carry weight beyond just winning office.

"Such a victory certainly sets a mandate, and not just a mandate for us to be in office, but for us to have results," Fenn said.

County officials say final results will be posted on Friday or Monday.

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