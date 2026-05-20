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EARLY RESULTS: Benson, Douglas hold special elections Tuesday

Ballots being processed.
Faith Abercrombie
Ballots being processed.
Posted

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Two special elections were held in Cochise County Tuesday, where roughly 10,000 eligible voters could weigh in in Benson and Douglas.

In Benson, residents are choosing four new city council members after recalling Levi Johnson, Nick Maldonado, Darren Hayes, and Patrick Boyle. Only Benson residents— those living within city limits— are eligible to vote. In Douglas, voters are deciding whether changes to the city charter can be made, including adjustments to the mayor's salary.

Polls closed 7 p.m. Tuesday in both cities. Here are the preliminary results of the special elections:

For up-to-date results, click here.

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