Benson recall election candidate town hall set for tonight

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A town hall is being held on Thursday evening for candidates in the City of Benson's special election, as well as already elected officials.

The special election is happening because four of the current city council members were recalled. The recall petitions circulated when conversations were being had about Aluminium Dynamics' recycling plant. Three of those candidates are facing opposition. One is unopposed.

The purpose of the town hall is for the community to get to know the candidates, as well as some of the already elected officials.

The free event is being held at the VFW, on 5th Street, starting at 6 p.m. Doors are open at 5 p.m.

The election is May 19.

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