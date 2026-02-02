Benson completes $2.4M Lions Park expansion with new pickleball courts and softball field

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Benson has completed phase one of a long-awaited expansion project at Lions Park, creating more usable recreational space for residents of all ages.

The $2.4 million expansion includes new pickleball courts, a softball field, restrooms and concession stands. Half of the funding came from state and federal grants.

"Pickleball finally has arrived in Benson," said Bob Homerski, a Benson resident.

Local pickleball players wasted no time breaking in the new courts after years of traveling to other cities like Sierra Vista to play.

"We have to go other places, generally, to Sierra Vista, somewhere to play. So it's really nice. We've been waiting for for a long time," said Steve Freeman, another Benson resident. "You meet so many nice people, you do. And so we still have so many friends in Sierra Vista, but we hope to make many friends here in Benson."

City Manager Greg Volker said the project has been a community priority for years.

"This is a long time coming for the community. The community has asked for this. They have wanted this for years. One of our, you know, frustrating parts is it takes time," Volker said.

The project represents decades of planning, according to Bradley Hamilton, Public Works Director and City Engineer for the City of Benson.

"Really a great feeling. It's awesome. This is a project that's been on the books since probably the late 80s, early 90s. So, you know, it's actually kind of a dream for Benson coming true," Hamilton said.

The new softball field will remain closed until spring to allow time for grass to grow. Hamilton said the additional field will help with maintenance scheduling for existing fields.

"Our current existing fields, because of the demand, it's real hard to take them offline and do any type of maintenance, because we don't have anything to replace them with. So this will sure help alleviate that, too," Hamilton said.

This marks only the first phase of the Lions Park expansion, with additional improvements planned as funding becomes available.

"We're doing our due diligence, spending our money wisely, but also spending it where it needs to go," Volker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

