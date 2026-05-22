Benson becomes first dementia friendly city in Cochise County, offering support programs for caregivers

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Benson is the first city in Cochise County to be designated a dementia friendly city — something city staff worked with local healthcare workers to bring to the area, helping a population of people that is often forgotten.

The World Health Organization reports there are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia worldwide.

The city is implementing new programs and creating a safe space for people with dementia and their caregivers every month. The Memory Cafes will have activities for people with dementia and support groups for caregivers. Melanie Hernandez, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Benson, said the programs are designed with caregivers in mind.

"Oftentimes, caregivers aren't able to really spend a lot of time away from that loved one that they're caring for, and so this is an opportunity where their loved one can still be nearby, and they can still feel safe and supported."

They're also going to have Ageless Grace Classes, which are physical and mental exercise classes.

Jason Zibart, Executive Director of Community Health at Benson Hospital, said the effort reflects a broader need in the community.

"So many people move here from somewhere else in America, and they leave their whole support structure behind, and so when they do age a little bit, and they do come into the category of social isolation, maybe some memory loss, dementia, that support system isn't there anymore."

Zibart said the designation is built on collaboration.

"It's all about understanding that many hands make light work, and that no one can do it alone."

Beyond support, city leaders say education is a key part of the initiative — so more people know when to ask for help.

Hernandez said awareness remains a challenge.

"Some people don't know what dementia is, or they just believe that it's like this regular part of life that just happens when you age, and that's not necessarily true."

Benson City Manager Greg Volker said the city is committed to maintaining the designation.

"It will continue on, because we care. We actually do care about people who live here, people who travel through here, and people who visit here."

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