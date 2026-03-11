Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office is partnering with Sky Island Regional Partnership to bring state business services directly to Sierra Vista, eliminating the need for residents to travel to Phoenix.

The Mobile Business Services Outreach Program will be held on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sky Islands Regional Partnership, located at 21 E. Wilcox Dr. in Sierra Vista.

“A lot of these things you can do online, but we have a population that doesn't go online. And do you know, paperwork online, said Sky Islands Regional Partnership CEO, Melany Edwards-Barton. "So we wanted to make sure that that population has an opportunity to have these services completed without having to drive all the way to Phoenix to get them.”

Services available on-site include notary services, apostille services for documents such as birth and death certificates, power of attorney, affidavits and copy certifications requiring international certification, trademark and trade name registration, UCC filings, and partnership filings for LPs, LLPs and LLLPs.

The event is open to anyone starting a business, updating records or preparing important documents.

For more information, contact the Arizona Secretary of State's Business Services office at (602) 542-6187, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office can also be reached by email at businessservices@azsos.gov or notary@azsos.gov.

