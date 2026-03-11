Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday

Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday
Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday
Posted

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office is partnering with Sky Island Regional Partnership to bring state business services directly to Sierra Vista, eliminating the need for residents to travel to Phoenix.

The Mobile Business Services Outreach Program will be held on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sky Islands Regional Partnership, located at 21 E. Wilcox Dr. in Sierra Vista.

“A lot of these things you can do online, but we have a population that doesn't go online. And do you know, paperwork online, said Sky Islands Regional Partnership CEO, Melany Edwards-Barton. "So we wanted to make sure that that population has an opportunity to have these services completed without having to drive all the way to Phoenix to get them.”

Services available on-site include notary services, apostille services for documents such as birth and death certificates, power of attorney, affidavits and copy certifications requiring international certification, trademark and trade name registration, UCC filings, and partnership filings for LPs, LLPs and LLLPs.

The event is open to anyone starting a business, updating records or preparing important documents.

Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday
Arizona Secretary of State bringing mobile business services to Sierra Vista Thursday

For more information, contact the Arizona Secretary of State's Business Services office at (602) 542-6187, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office can also be reached by email at businessservices@azsos.gov or notary@azsos.gov.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox