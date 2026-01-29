Declining water levels in Cochise County wells found during basin sweeps

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wells across Cochise County have been steadily declining for years, with some dropping more than 20 feet in just five years, according to new measurements from the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

I recently joined hydrogeologist supervisor Aaron Stolley as he conducted basin surveys in the Douglas Active Management Area, part of a comprehensive study that occurs every five years across Cochise County.

"In the Douglas and Wilcox AMAs, we have a decline. So we can typically expect to see a decline. However, there might be some areas that remain stable," Stolley said.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is currently measuring nearly 2,000 wells across Cochise and parts of Graham counties, a process that takes up to six weeks to complete.

During our visits to three remote wells, Stolley had to use increasingly longer wire to reach the water table, demonstrating the ongoing decline firsthand.

"It's dropped a little over 20 feet in those five years. The groundwater levels are generally declining, and more than likely in the farming areas, they're declining faster. Out here on the fringes, they are still declining, but not as quickly," Stolley said.

The measurements show a general decline of several feet across the region, though the exact amount varies by location.

"I like to go a little bit slower on this part to make sure I'm really getting a good, good read on where the water surface is," Stolley said while conducting his measurements.

The hydrogeologist explained the fundamental challenge facing the region.

"As long as there's more water being used than is replenished, we will continue to see decline," Stolley said.

Local residents fear these declining water levels could eventually lead to areas becoming completely unusable due to lack of water access.

The basin surveys provide crucial data for understanding long-term water sustainability in one of Arizona's most water-stressed regions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

