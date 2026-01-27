ADOT to redo crosswalk in Huachuca City, after 2 pedestrians hit by cars

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crosswalk in Huachuca City that was designed to improve pedestrian safety on Highway 90 has become the site of two accidents since its installation, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to develop a new safety plan.

The crosswalk, located outside the Circle K in Huachuca City, was installed by ADOT during the repaving of Highway 90 last year. Concerns were raised shortly after it was finished because two pedestrians were struck in separate incidents last fall, just months after the crosswalk became operational.

"We know that there's room for improvement to make that safer for the pedestrians," said Johann Wallace, mayor of Huachuca City.

According to Huachuca City Police Chief Wyatt Berry, drivers were at fault in both incidents. The victims were properly using the crosswalk and had activated the warning lights when they were struck.

Visibility appears to be a major concern with the current crosswalk design. The flashing lights are the only signal to alert drivers that someone is crossing the busy highway.

"At night, it is difficult to see if somebody is in that crosswalk. We're asking if we can increase the amount of time that the lights are flashing when a pedestrian hits a button," Wallace said.

The mayor has been working with ADOT to address the safety issues, and the department has responded with a comprehensive new plan.

ADOT plans to install a new crosswalk one block away from the current location, at East Clark Street and Highway 90. The key difference will be the installation of a HAWK (High-Intensity Activated crossWalK) system, which provides more visible warning signals to drivers.

"The whole point of a crosswalk, or any sort of traffic control signal is to really make it safer for the pedestrians. And the fact that we've had two individuals hit over the last few months, you know, you start to question, hey, how valid is this?" Wallace said.

The new system will include additional lights and another HAWK system within town limits. HAWK systems use bright, elevated warning lights that are more visible to drivers than standard crosswalk signals.

ADOT officials said they are in the beginning of the design phase for the new crosswalk and do not yet have a timeline for construction. The current crosswalk will remain in place until the new system is completed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

