PCSD: Hikers rescued Sunday from Sabino Canyon included 15-month-old child

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is releasing information on a hiker rescue in Sabino Canyon Sunday afternoon involving a 15-month-old child.

The Pima County Search and Rescue Unit and Southern Arizona Rescue Association received a call at around 2 p.m. about a hiker suffering heat-related injuries near Seven Falls.

Rescuers found seven hikers in need of assistance. Five of the hikers were airlifted by the Department of Public Safety Air Unit. Three of the rescued hikers were taken to a local hospital.

"Pima County Search and Rescue reminds the public to take extra precautions when recreating outdoors during periods of extreme heat, including carrying sufficient water, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during peak heat hours." Pima County Sheriff's Department

