Crews were called to conduct multiple mountain rescues amid extreme heat at Bear Canyon, near Seven Falls, earlier today.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, eight hikers were at Bear Mountain and had to be rescued due to heat-related issues.

Six hikers were hoisted by helicopter, and the other two were walked out by rescue teams.

At this time, we do not have the ages or the status of injuries or illnesses.

