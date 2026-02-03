Neighbors help search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in the Catalina Foothills are mobilizing to help find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing as investigators continue their search.

KGUN 9 spent time walking through Guthrie's neighborhood, where many people were out checking security cameras, sending alerts and keeping watch.

Some described the area as a quiet, close-knit community where neighbors look out for each other. When they learned Guthrie was missing, many said it was shocking, especially because people regularly walk throughout the neighborhood at all times of day.

Laura, a Catalina Foothills Association board member, began taking action almost immediately after learning about Guthrie's disappearance.

"I've been driving around now. When I see neighbors walking, whether I know them or not, I'm asking them to check their surveillance cameras. I know that Sheriff Nanos has asked people to check their security cameras, so I'm doing the same," Laura said.

Two women we met during their daily walk said they have been keeping an eye out for any sight of Guthrie that could help deputies with their search.

Jan Henry, who lives near Guthrie and serves as a neighborhood watch lead, has been coordinating community efforts.

"We sent out an alert to all the neighbors in our neighborhood so we could be looking for her," Henry said.

Susana Gomez, another neighbor, is also checking available resources.

"I called my husband to start looking at, you know, all the cameras to see if he sees anything," Gomez said.

Neighbors say they're hopeful that with so many eyes watching, Guthrie will be found safe.

KGUN 9 will continue following this investigation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

