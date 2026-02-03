Former border patrol agent helps to look for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s mom

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Art Del Cueto, a former Border Patrol agent is volunteering his expertise to help search for missing Tucson woman Nancy Guthrie, who Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says could have been kidnapped from her home.

Del Cueto, who worked with Border Patrol for over two decades, spent Monday searching the rugged desert terrain in the Foothills where Guthrie disappeared. He now works with the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

"That's a responsibility a lot of us have. If you have any skills, you should give back to the community even after you're not with an agency," Del Cueto said.

Del Cueto says his experience makes him familiar with the challenging landscape searchers are facing.

"This terrain that you're seeing is very much the same terrain that I worked for over two decades, which is the similar brush, the palo verde trees, the chollas and everything else that sticks into your skin.” Del Cueto said.

Del Cueto emphasized that time is critical in the search effort.

"It gets a little bit more dangerous. You try to locate as much as the evidence as possible," Del Cueto said.

Del Cueto looks for specific signs that someone has been in an area, including drag marks in the dirt and different types of footprints. However, Del Cueto noted that the heavy foot traffic from multiple search teams has made it difficult to identify which areas have already been covered.

While helicopters and drones search from above, ground teams continue combing through the brush near Camino Escalante and Camino Miraval.

Del Cueto stressed that anyone wanting to help should coordinate with authorities rather than searching independently. For those planning to join the search, Del Cueto recommends bringing water and being prepared.

"Don't come out here on your own and just decide to do it. Contact the sheriff's department. That way the sheriff's department, they're aware of where you at," Del Cueto said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's search and rescue teams continue leading the effort to locate Guthrie.

