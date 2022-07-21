Natierra freeze-dried blueberries recalled for potential lead contamination

Have you purchased freeze-dried blueberries recently? If so, you should check the label. The Food and Drug Administration has just warned consumers that freeze-dried blueberries sold under the brand name Natierra may be contaminated with lead.

Natierra, which belongs to the BrandStorm, Inc. company, has voluntarily recalled products that have potential lead contamination. This includes Natierra freeze-dried blueberries with the sell-by dates of December 2022 and January 2025. Impacted lots include:

• Lot 2021363-1; Best by date: 12/2024; 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g); UPC 812907011160

• Lot 2022026-1; Best by date: 01/2025; 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g); UPC 812907011160

Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries (1.2 ounces) are sold throughout the U.S. in brick-and-mortar retailers as well as online. In its notice about the recall, the Food and Drug Administration said people who have this product should discard it immediately.

If you return the item to the location you purchased them from, you can receive a refund. If you purchased the blueberries directly from Natierra, you can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

The potentially affected blueberries were harvested in Lithuania. According to a press release from BrandStorm, it is possible that heavy metals in the fields could be to blame. Heavy metals can accumulate in crops due to the use of pesticides, fertilizer and pollution in the area.

The company says lab testing revealed the contamination.

“The concern was identified upon testing conducted by a lab in Maryland. An investigation was conducted by the packing site,” BrandStorm said in the press release. “The original heavy metal reports received for the crop year showed no presence of lead and/or cause for batch testing. After further investigation, it was found that the product’s county of origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary.”

Acute lead poisoning can cause diarrhea, weight loss, muscle weakness, bloody urine and vomiting among other symptoms. Children are at particular risk of lead poisoning because it can lead to damage to their central nervous system and cause developmental delays and learning difficulties.

As of now, no known cases of lead poisoning or symptoms of potential lead poisoning have been reported in conjunction with the Natierra blueberry recall.

Talk to your doctor if you are concerned that you or your children have been exposed to high levels of lead. Lead screening is relatively quick and painless, and a good way to make sure that your family has not been exposed to this potential toxic metal.

