Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

Followers of Naomi Campbell’s Instagram got an adorable surprise on June 29 when the British supermodel announced that she had become a mother once again. Campbell didn’t give name, weight or other details yet for the baby boy, but it’s clear that Mom is blissed out and happy to share the news. It’s the second child for Campbell, who announced her first baby, a girl, in 2021, at age 50.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” the post reads. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.” Campbell adds #mumoftwo to make the news official and advises “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Donatella Versace, Cindy Crawford and a litany of fellow celebs weighed in on the post with congrats for the 53-year old new mom.

“Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!” wrote fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

“Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!” adds actress Zoe Saldana.

So was the baby a natural birth? Surrogate? Adoption? Speculations were soon to follow from the usual celebrity sites like TMZ, which noted that Campbell had been photographed just eight days prior without a visible baby bump.

There has been no word from Campbell’s camp, but the model has proven herself to be a very private mom. We still don’t know the name of her first child, though Campbell was photographed with the baby girl for the cover of British Vogue in 2022. (Presumably that’s her in the Instagram announcement, reaching out for baby brother’s hand.) Campbell did specify then that her daughter was not adopted, saying, “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child.”

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she told Vogue.”But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In the interview, Campbell also shared some words of support for friends considering becoming mothers at an older age: “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.