Fair
HI: 88°
LO: 56°
Band members Carlos Solorzano, Dan Griffin and Bobby Elias talk about the history of the band and perform one of their songs
To watch their second performance, click here!
Upcoming concerts:
April 4, 2018
Bear Track U
943 E University Blvd #101
Tucson, AZ 85719
8:00-10:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/Beartrackuaz
http://www.maingatesquare.com/beartracku/
April 6, 2018
The Artful Space
12985 N Oracle Rd #165
Tucson, AZ 85739
7:00-10:00 PM
https://theartfulspace.com
https://www.facebook.com/theartfulspace/
Learn more about the band: https://www.facebook.com/sonoransoltucson/