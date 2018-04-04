Sonoran Sol performs another song

Fair
Band members Carlos Solorzano, Dan Griffin and Bobby Elias perform one of their songs
To watch their interview and first performance, click here!
Upcoming concerts:
April 4, 2018
Bear Track U
943 E University Blvd #101
Tucson, AZ 85719
8:00-10:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/Beartrackuaz
http://www.maingatesquare.com/beartracku/
April 6, 2018
The Artful Space
12985 N Oracle Rd #165
Tucson, AZ 85739
7:00-10:00 PM
https://theartfulspace.com
https://www.facebook.com/theartfulspace/
Learn more about the band: https://www.facebook.com/sonoransoltucson/