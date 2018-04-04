Sonoran Sol performs another song

Alex Steiniger
12:22 PM, Apr 4, 2018
Band members Carlos Solorzano, Dan Griffin and Bobby Elias perform one of their songs

Tucson Morning Blend
To watch their interview and first performance, click here!

 

Upcoming concerts:

April 4, 2018

Bear Track U

943 E University Blvd #101

Tucson, AZ 85719

8:00-10:00 PM

https://www.facebook.com/Beartrackuaz

http://www.maingatesquare.com/beartracku/

 

April 6, 2018

The Artful Space

12985 N Oracle Rd #165

Tucson, AZ 85739

7:00-10:00 PM

https://theartfulspace.com

https://www.facebook.com/theartfulspace/

Learn more about the band: https://www.facebook.com/sonoransoltucson/

