How to score a deal on a car, truck, or SUV in 2021

This has been the toughest year in memory for buying a car, truck, or SUV.

New vehicles are scarce, and used cars are selling for record prices.

If you are looking for a new pickup truck or SUV, be prepared to take whatever the dealer has.

So, maybe you are considering a used vehicle instead? Prices are up more than 30% on popular ones since last year.

How to find a good deal

A report on CNBC.com says there are three things you can do right now:

One: Consider a car, yes, a car. Remember those?

Sedans like Camrys, Accords, Fusions, and Malibus are still cheap and plentiful because demand is low.

Two: Be very flexible on options and color.

If you must have black with blacked-out wheels and tan leather seats, you may have a very long wait.

Take what the dealer has, or can easily get in a trade with a nearby dealership.

And three: Be patient.

Dealers predict used car prices will drop in the next month or two, as demand subsides for the fall.

Do you really need it this month, or can it wait until October?

Pickups, Ford Bronco hardest to find

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, trying to get a deal on a red hot truck like a Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, or the new Ford Bronco.

Right now, don't expect any deals. Some pickups are selling for above MSPR sticker prices, which are just suggested prices.

Meantime, a report in CNN Business report says supplies may not improve that much the next few weeks because the COVID-19 delta variant is now shutting down computer chip plants in Taiwan again.

Bottom line: Take your time and don't chase the hottest new truck, and you should find a decent deal, so you don't waste your money.

