Get this cute backyard fire pit for just $35 at Walmart

You’ve wanted a fire pit for your backyard, but maybe you don’t have a lot of space in your yard or the big budget to have one built. That doesn’t mean you have to go without a fun outdoor experience.

With warm summer evenings and cool autumn nights still ahead to enjoy, we found the perfect deal on an affordable fire pit that can fit in any yard. So, grab some graham crackers, chocolate bars and marshmallows for this fire pit sale from Walmart.

The Mainstays Owen Park 28-Inch Round Wood Burning Fire Pit is on sale for only $35 at Walmart. You’ll save $14.74 (30%) off the regular retail price of $49.74 with this online-only deal.

You do not need a special coupon or discount code to receive the sale price. Simply put the item in your cart and the discount will automatically apply when you go to check out.

Walmart sales change frequently and often without warning. So, if you want to grab this fire pit at a discounted price, you’ll want to put it in your cart quickly.

This 28-inch fire pit is lightweight at just over 10.5 pounds. This makes it perfect for backyard gatherings, camping, tailgating or anywhere else you can safely have a wood-burning fire.

A mesh domed screen sits securely on top to contain any flying embers or sparks. The fire pit comes with the screen, a poker, a wood grate and a PVC cover to protect it from the weather while not in use.

Choose from free delivery or an at-store pickup option to get your new fire pit today.

$35 at Walmart (Was $49.74)

