McDonald's rounds cash transactions to nearest nickel as US faces penny shortage

McDonald's is rounding cash transactions to the nearest nickel at some locations across the country as the fast-food chain deals with a penny shortage.

The rounding policy affects customers who pay cash without exact change, with totals adjusted up or down by as much as two cents.

For example, a meal costing $12.06 would be rounded down to $12.05.

The change comes after the U.S. Mint stopped producing pennies earlier this year, creating shortages for businesses that rely on cash transactions.

The rounding only applies to cash payments. Credit card and app purchases are not affected by the policy.

McDonald's joins other major retailers experiencing penny shortages, including Kroger, Love's and Home Depot.

