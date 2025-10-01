Americans say civility is declining, according to a new survey

Americans are living through a civility paradox.

That's according to a new report out Tuesday that shows nearly all Americans see themselves as civil, but just a quarter see society as civil.

Driving factors include digital aggression — including social media and online arguments — polarized politics and an overall erosion of kindness.

Bill Imada is with the group that conducted the survey.

"People are seeing this division in politics. They see it on TV, they see it in social media, they see in their communities and they feel that division," Imada said.

"Americans believe that they're civil. … But they actually don't believe and trust that others are that way."

RELATED STORY | Recent violent videos have spread instantly online, raising concerns about mental health

That division goes beyond politics.

Leaders at the University of Colorado apologized after fans shouted anti-Mormon chants during a football game against BYU on Saturday.

And golf fans were criticized for "abusive behavior" during the Ryder Cp tournament this past weekend.

Professor Emily Sydnor says disrespect in other parts of society could be sparked by that seen from lawmakers.

We learn social behaviors by watching other people," Syndor said.

In terms of a solution? Most Americans agree responsibility for upholding civility starts with individuals.

"I think if we start as individuals, that's the best place right now," said Christine Porath, author of "Mastering Civility." "You don't want this to go on because it's a slippery slope. And we know that incivility is like a virus and it spreads."