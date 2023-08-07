Judge dismisses Donald Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll

A federal judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll.

District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan issued his ruling on Monday, more than a month after the countersuit was filed.

Trump filed the countersuit after Carroll appeared on TV to discuss a $5 million judgment she was awarded after a jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse, but not for rape, which she alleged.

In an interview with CNN, Carroll insisted she was raped, which Trump alleged was defamatory because of the court's findings.

In his ruling, Kaplan essentially said that Carroll's definition of rape when she made that comment may differ from the narrow legal definition. Kaplan added that Trump was found liable for forcibly penetrating Carroll digitally, which can be considered rape.

SEE MORE: Justice Department says Trump may be liable in Carroll defamation case

Carroll stated that the incident happened in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has repeatedly denied the claims. However, he did not testify during the civil trial.

The lawsuit was brought after New York passed a law allowing adult victims to bring civil suits against alleged abusers even if the statute of limitations had lapsed.

The one-year window for survivors to file a civil lawsuit under those circumstances expires Nov. 24, 2023.

