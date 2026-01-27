Tucson Gem & Mineral Society sets stage for the oldest mineral show in Tucson, Arizona

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Tucson Gem & Mineral Society. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Every February, Tucson becomes the sparkling heart of the mineral world with the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show— and it all began right here. Since its founding in 1946 by World War II veterans and their families, the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society has grown its hometown event into the oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world.

What started as a small gathering has transformed into a dazzling exhibition featuring treasures from over 150 international museums and private collections. Visitors from across the globe come to experience the vibrant displays, hands-on learning, and the joy of discovering Earth’s most beautiful creations.

More Than a Show — It’s an Experience

This isn’t just an event for collectors. The Tucson Gem & Mineral Show® is designed for everyone — families, students, first-time visitors, and life-long enthusiasts. See breathtaking mineral specimens, rare gems, and unique fossils. Step into the world of dinosaurs and explore the fascinating science behind the stones. Kids can ignite their curiosity for geology and Earth science, while adults discover the artistry and history behind each piece.

This Year’s Theme: Red, White & Blue

Each year brings a fresh theme to inspire exhibitors. For 2026, the colors red, white, and blue take center stage in honor of the United States 250th anniversary. From vivid rubies to gleaming quartz to deep-blue azurite, this patriotic palette celebrates the beauty of minerals in every hue. Exhibitors from around the world will interpret the theme in creative and spectacular ways — making this year’s show a visual feast you won’t want to miss.

Why This Show Stands Apart

While Tucson hosts many gem events, this one is for the public. It’s the crown jewel of the city’s gem and mineral showcase — a warm, welcoming environment where anyone can come to be amazed, learn, and share in the wonder.

Plan Your Visit

Thursday, February 12 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Friday, February 13 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 14 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday, February 15 – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Admission is $15.00 ($14 with $1 TCC ticket tax), Children 14 and under FREE with a paying adult

Friday, February 13, 2026 is Military (active & retired) & Senior Citizens Day (62+), receive $2.00 off the regularly priced ticket*

2-day tickets will be available for a cost of $26.00*

*coupon cannot be used with any other discount

Tucson Convention Center 260 S. Church Avenue

Open to the public! Come join the fun!

