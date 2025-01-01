Nancy Fulkerson brings her engaging personality and deep community connections to KGUN 9 as the host of our new show, It's So AZ.

As the creator behind the popular @RealTimeMomAZ social media platform with over 29,000 followers, Nancy has established herself as a trusted voice highlighting local attractions, family-friendly activities, and the culinary scene across Southern Arizona.

Originally from Southern California, Nancy moved to Arizona in 2005 and has called Tucson home for the past 13 years. She holds a bachelor's degree in education from Arizona State University and a master's in education from the University of Southern California.

Nancy's background includes six years teaching U.S. and World History before she took time to raise her two sons. During this period, she began creating content about affordable family activities in Tucson, which evolved into her successful social media presence.

Her passion for Southern Arizona's natural beauty, culture, and cuisine makes her the perfect guide to showcase our region's best features. Nancy has a particular interest in telling the full story of where our food comes from by visiting produce distribution centers, farms, restaurants and resorts.

When she's not in front of the camera, Nancy enjoys road trips to small towns with her family and rescue dog, Sparky. She's an avid hiker and trail runner who loves discovering new restaurants and adding Tajín to just about anything.

Follow Nancy on Instagram @RealTimeMomAZ and watch her on It's So AZ segments.

