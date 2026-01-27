Prevention is key in 2026 and Truly Nolen Pest Control can help keep you protected all year round

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Bugs don’t care what time of year it is — they’re always looking for ways into your home or business. Truly Nolen Pest Control has been protecting properties since 1955, and their team is ready to tackle pest issues any day of the year. The truth is, pests never take a season off — and neither should your prevention.

Even in winter, scorpions can be hiding in attics and tight crevices, waiting for warm weather to emerge. Roaches may be tucked away out of sight, and spiders can linger unnoticed in corners or behind furniture. Without regular, preventative pest control, you risk sharing your home with unwanted guests you didn’t even know were there.

In 2026, there are thousands of species of insects, arachnids, and even small mammals that can invade, cause damage, and spread disease. Once you notice an infestation, the problem can be harder — and more expensive — to solve. Preventative services save you money, protect your health, and keep your home or office sanitary year-round.

A thorough inspection is the first line of defense against pests. Truly Nolen’s trained professionals provide free, detailed inspections that typically take 40 minutes to an hour for a single-family home — because quality pest control begins with finding everything. Quick, surface-level inspections can miss hidden threats, leaving you exposed.

