How to get $20 off Petco products right now

If you’ve just added a pet to your family or are just looking to get stock up on some goodies for your furry friend, Petco is offering a discount for new members for a limited time.

Now through March 14, you’ll save $20 on a purchase of $49 or more if you sign up for a Petco account before making your first purchase. Simply create an account and add $49 or more of qualifying merchandise to your cart. Then use code NEWPETCO20 at checkout and $20 will be subtracted from your total.

The deal is good for new Petco customers only, so if you already have an account and want to take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to create a new one with a different email address.

The offer is not valid on out-of-stock items and you cannot combine it with other discounts. It is also not valid on gift cards, prior purchases or Petco services like salon visits and dog training. Various brands may also be excluded, so make sure you see the discount in your order before proceeding with your purchase.

While you can fill your cart with smaller items and end up getting $20 worth of merchandise for free, you can also use the coupon code for one large item. Take a look at a few choices that we can confirm are included in the deal.

Go Pet Club Beige Cat Tree with Jungle Rope and Hammock

$79.99 (was $149) at Petco

This nearly 4-foot-tall cat tree is already discounted by $50, so you’ll save a total of $69 when you also apply the coupon.

Made of pressed wood and covered in faux fur, the cat tree comes with a large hanging rope and a hanging mouse toy, plus a hammock for lounging.

Canine Creations Drizzle Gray Sofa Dog Bed

$68.22 (was $119.99) at Petco

The bed is filled with 100% memory foam to contour to your pet’s body, which Petco says improves circulation and helps them sleep better. While the bed has wrap-around bolsters for comfort, the front is open so your pet can easily climb in.

You’ll save a total of $51.77 on this Canine Creations Drizzle Gray Sofa Dog Bed. Regularly priced at $119, it is currently on sale for $88.22 in the large size, taking the price to $68.22 with the coupon. Shipping is free.

