Pima Women's Basketball heading to NJCAA Division II Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Pima Community College women's basketball team is heading back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament next week in Port Huron, Michigan.

The Aztecs will be the No. 7 seed and will begin the tournament against North Central Missouri next Tuesday.

“We’re going to dive into film tonight and have a game plan ready for tomorrow," said head coach Todd Holthaus. "Now, we start building towards that first game because that’s the only one that really matters. You can't look too far ahead. Then you just do your homework and prepare as best as possible.”

The Aztecs leading scorer is Luisa Chavez, a Rio Rico native who averages 12.9 points per game. Pima earned the program's eighth NJCAA Region I, Division II title after beating Scottsdale Community College 59-50 on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The NJCAA Division II National Tournament will be from March 21-25 at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan.