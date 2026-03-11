Measles surge fuels warnings for travelers ahead of Spring Break

As millions of Americans prepare to travel for Spring Break, health officials are warning about a surge in measles cases across the United States.

Dr. Giridhar Mallya, senior policy officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said there have already been almost 1,300 confirmed measles cases nationwide so far this year. He emphasized vaccination is the best way to keep that number from rising.

"Measles is a highly, highly contagious illness. It's spread through the air," Mallya told Scripps News. "And if you're unvaccinated and exposed to somebody who has measles, there's close to a 90% chance that you may contract it yourself. So the most important thing that you can do for yourself and for your children is to make sure you're up to date on your measles vaccines."

Busy travel seasons can increase the risk of measles spreading, Mallya noted, because crowded spaces such as airports, planes and buses create ideal conditions for the virus to transmit.

"I think people across the country should be on alert and to be sure that they have gotten their two doses of measles vaccine," he said. "Most people have gotten them in childhood. But if you're unsure about your measles vaccine status, you can actually get a quick blood test through your doctor to make sure you have immunity for measles."

"The good news is that the measles vaccine is incredibly effective," Mallya added. "If you get the two doses of the vaccine, it is 97% effective at preventing measles illness and all the complications that come alongside it."

