Baby's death prompts warning against drinking raw milk

The New Mexico Department of Health is warning people to avoid raw dairy products following the death of a newborn.

Health officials said the infant most likely contracted a Listeria infection after the child’s mother consumed unpasteurized milk during pregnancy.

While investigators have not been able to pinpoint the exact cause of the infection, the department said the case highlights the serious risks raw dairy products pose to pregnant women, infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

"Individuals who are pregnant should only consume pasteurized milk products to help prevent illnesses and deaths in newborns,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist for the New Mexico Department of Health.

Raw milk can contain disease-causing bacteria, including Listeria, which can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth or fatal infections in newborns. Even when a pregnant person experiences only mild symptoms, the bacteria can still severely affect a fetus.

In addition to listeria, health officials say raw milk products can also expose people to other pathogens, including bird flu, salmonella and E. coli.

Health officials note that pasteurization briefly heats milk to a temperature high enough to kill harmful germs.

“Consumers, particularly those at higher risk, are encouraged to choose pasteurized dairy products to reduce the risk of serious foodborne illness," said Jeff M. Witte, New Mexico secretary of agriculture.