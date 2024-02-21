Have SNAP benefits? Enjoy free and discounted tickets to over 1,200 museums

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have SNAP benefits, did you know you can get free and discounted tickets to museums? That’s right — EBT card holders and members of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are eligible to receive free or reduced admission at more than 1,200 museums around the nation.

Made possible through Museums for All, all you have to do is present your EBT card and a photo ID to use this benefit. One EBT card is good for the admission of four people, so bring the whole family. The most you’ll pay is $3 per ticket, and there is no limit. Visit as many participating museums as many times as you want.

Wondering which museums are part of the program? Check out the full list here, organized by state. You can also search for a particular museum by name or by zip code and mile radius.

Since its launch in 2014, Museums for All has served more than 8 million visitors. The initiative includes museums of all types including art, history, natural history and anthropology, children’s museums, science centers, planetariums, nature centers, historic houses and sites, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens and arboretums.

Check out just a few of the awesome museums you can visit throughout the country as part of the program:

One of the largest and oldest museums in the United States, the Art Institute of Chicago includes works from all over the globe and throughout history, including iconic pieces like “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” by painter Georges Seurat and “American Gothic” by Grant Wood.

Located in Westminster, Colorado, Butterfly Pavilion is the “first stand-alone, Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited nonprofit invertebrate zoo in the world.” Here you’ll encounter butterflies, tarantulas and marine invertebrates.

Home to Space Camp, this space center in Huntsville is “the most comprehensive U.S. manned spaceflight hardware museum in the world.” Check out interactive exhibits like the G-force simulator and Spark!Lab, a hands-on invention workspace for kids and families.

