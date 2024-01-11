‘Great American Rescue Bowl’ to air on Super Bowl Sunday

You know what’s cuter than watching Taylor Swift cheer on Travis Kelce? For one thing, Doodlebug. For another, Wendy. For another, Yana.

If you’re wondering who we’re talking about, we are referring to the All-Stars that will be facing off on Super Bowl LVIII Sunday.

No, these players aren’t on the San Francisco 49ers or the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, they all play for North Shore Animal League America.

That’s right: The fluffiest, sweetest athletes the world has ever seen are gearing up for the Great American Rescue Bowl.

North Shore Animal League America

MORE: Nursing home staff adopted a dog that kept sneaking out of the shelter to visit

Airing on the Great American Family Channel on Sunday, Feb. 12 10:30 a.m. ET (encore 4 p.m. ET), dogs, cats and kittens will be competing in the annual Great American Rescue Bowl. (If you cut the cord and no longer have cable, you can watch GAC Family on Hulu Live TV, Sling, Fubo or Philo.)

Much like Animal Planet’s iconic Puppy Bowl, the Great American Rescue Bowl features live feed of adorable animals battling it out on the gridiron. (By battling it out, we mean batting around crinkly mice and playfully pouncing on one another, of course!)

The Great American Rescue Bowl will again be hosted by animal advocate and North Shore Animal League America board member Beth Stern. She will be joined by TV personality Brian Balthazar and Emmy-award winning news anchor Dan Mannarino.

North Shore Animal League America

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker adopts kitten in ‘And Just Like That…’

The animals playing in the Great American Rescue Bowl have already been adopted, but there are so many more deserving pets looking for their “fur”-ever home. North Shore Animal League America is a no-kill organization that believes all animals are worthy of life. You can see their adoptable animals here, or support their important work by donating or becoming a member.

Watch a preview of the Great American Rescue Bowl on YouTube below:

Be sure to check out the All-Stars who will be competing in the Great American Rescue Bowl. You can view all the players’ “trading cards” (and even download and print them!) here.

MORE:Two friends adopted a 19-year-old dog to fill her final days with love

‘Great American Rescue Bowl’ to air on Super Bowl Sunday originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <