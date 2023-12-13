Former Georgia election worker testifies in Giuliani defamation trial

A former Georgia election worker took the stand Tuesday in Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial.

The case will determine how much Giuliani will have to pay former Georgia election worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman after he spread false conspiracy theories that Moss rigged Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Moss told jurors about the panic attacks and nightmares she suffers due to harassment and death threats she has received.

Moss said ever since Giuliani made those false claims about her and her mother, Ruby Freeman, her life has changed. She has since left her job. She's received death threats. She also said people showed up at the homes of her family members — including at her grandmother's home, where someone showed up and said they have the authority to make a citizen's arrest.

She also spoke about her son, who was 14 at the time, hearing some of the messages that called for his mother and his grandmother to be hanged.

In cross-examination, the defense attorney for Rudy Giuliani asked Moss if she's still working and she said, no, she hasn't had a job since she stopped working as an election worker. She said she's extremely stressed out and she's now seeing a therapist.

The judge has already ruled that Giuliani defamed Freeman and Moss. They are seeking up to $43 million in damages.

Yesterday, Giuliani told reporters he has no regrets about the comments he made. The judge in the case said those statements may have been enough to cause another defamation claim against him.

When Giuliani spoke to members of the media once again after the second day of the trial, he was much more measured in what he had to say.

"I obviously think there's a lot wrong," he told Scripps News. "And I'll comment on that when it's appropriate."

Giuliani says he plans to testify in his own defense.

