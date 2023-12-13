Federal Reserve weighs changing interest rates to start 2024

Will interest rates remain at a 23-year high to end 2023 and start 2024? That is the question the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell are weighing on Wednesday.

Powell will announce Wednesday afternoon whether the federal interest range will stay between 5.25% and 5.5%. Those rates mark the highest federal interest rates since early 2001.

To help the Federal Reserve in its decision-making process,the Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated figures on Tuesday showing inflation is easing. The new data also shows that wages have more than kept up with inflation over the last year.

But those very same wage increases have also been what has kept inflation from falling. Powell has stated the Federal Reserve's goal is to keep inflation to an annualized rate of 2%. As of November, it was 3.1%, but a far cry from the over 9% inflation the U.S. experienced in the middle of 2022.

Powell has said the Federal Reserve is trying to balance the need to reduce inflation while preventing the labor market from being stifled. In recent cases when interest rates increased, like they did in 2000 and 2007, a recession followed.

"The Federal Open Market Committee is strongly committed to bringing inflation down to 2% over time, and to keeping policy restrictive until we are confident that inflation is on a path to that objective," Powell said earlier this month. "It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease. We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so.

"We are making decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of the incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation, as well as the balance of risks."

Powell has noted that food and energy costs have not increased at high rates in the last year, but there are underlying factors that could continue driving inflation in the coming months.

"High inflation imposes a significant hardship on all households and is especially painful for those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation," he said. "Beginning in early 2022, we reacted forcefully, raising our policy interest rate and decreasing the size of our balance sheet to help slow the economy and bring down inflation."

Powell added that "core" inflation was still at 3.5% in October, well above its 2% objective.

