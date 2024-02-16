Fani Willis not expected back on stand in misconduct hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not return to the witness stand Friday in a misconduct hearing that could derail the high-stakes election interference case in Georgia involving former President Donald Trump.

Scripps News learned the state does not plan to call Willis back to the stand.

The hearing stems from a motion filed by one of the 19 defendants that seeks to have Willis disqualified from the case over claims that she has a financial conflict of interest because of a past romantic relationship with special counsel Nathan Wade — who Willis appointed to the case.

During a fiery and often contentious testimony Thursday, Willis repeatedly pushed back against questions regarding payments she made to Wade while they were dating, at one point even accusing defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant of lying in court documents.

"Do you think I’m on trial? These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020," Willis stated emphatically. "I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial."

While she did admit to being a relationship with Wade, which she said began in 2022, both Willis and Wade testified that it ended months ago and that any of the money she spent during their time together — whether on vacations or dinners — came from her own personal funds. Wade, who took the stand before Willis, claimed the two took various trips and cruises while together, but Willis paid him back in cash for any expenses he charged to his credit card.

Attorneys indicated to the judge that they plan to call at least six additional witnesses to testify Friday. McAfee is not expected to make any rulings from the bench on Friday.

He is tasked with deciding whether Willis should be disqualified from the case. If that happens, the election interference case against Trump and his co-defendants would likely be delayed even further.

Willis has previously said she wanted to bring the case to a jury before the 2024 presidential election.

