Tucson's 33rd annual All Souls Procession Sunday, Nov. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beloved Tucson tradition is returning this weekend for its 33rd run.

The All Souls Procession will work its way through Tucson's west side near Speedway Boulevard and Grande Avenue on Sunday evening, Nov. 6.

Prior to the procession, multiple events throughout the weekend will commemorate All Souls Weekend:



The local tradition of the All Souls Procession got its start within the Tucson artist community in 1991. Artist Susan Johnson created a ceremonial performance piece to mourn the passing of her father.

In the years following, other Tucson artists would join in, and the procession eventually evolved into the tradition we see today—a two-mile-long procession inviting participation from more that 150,000 people, some who travel here to honor lost loved ones, according to the All Souls Procession website.

And though the timing coincides with Día de los Muertos, traditional Mexican holiday celebrated Nov. 1-2, organizers say that "is its own holiday with its own traditions, which we respect deeply."

"The timing was inspired by the many cultures that see this time of year as the time when the veil between the worlds is thinnest—when the dead are closest to us," organizers say on the website.

Procession participants are invited to wear masks, carry lanterns and bring traditions from their own cultural heritage to remember the dead.

This moment is indeed arriving. When memories are recognized & transmuted thru Flame & Honored in Public. Simple, Powerful and Transformative-a ceremony for ALL to partake in.donate here https://t.co/ElxJesgM1X #tucson #allsoulstucson #msaannex pic.twitter.com/ENfx2q9okW — AllSoulsProcession (@TucsonAllSouls) October 13, 2022

