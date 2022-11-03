Dia de los Muertos: Ten steps to the perfect painted face

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is no right or wrong way to paint your face for El Dia de los Muertos but the skull theme takes center stage due to the historic traditions of this ancient celebration.

Painting your face with the skull theme has evolved from the calavera de azucar, a sugar skull, often elaborately decorated with paint, feathers and glitter in honor of those who have passed.

Tucson's 33rd annual All Souls Procession takes place on Sunday, Nov. 6 and many will paint their faces and walk in the solemn procession honoring loved ones who have died.

For those who will paint their face for the first time, we spoke to a make-up artist with considerable skill.

Guy Atchley

"Painting your face takes about an hour," according to Lindsey Hopkins of You Makeup Me Crazy on YouTube and Instagram. "Anyone can do it," she says.

Lindsey tells us that the white face paint that makes up the base layer for face painting can be bought at any hobby store.

For the black elements of the design, use liquid eyeliner. For additional color, use colored lip liners and eye shadows.

Eyelash glue is the best adhesive for any gemstones you plan to add.

Guy Atchley

Ten steps to the perfect painted face

Start with a clean face free of make-up and oils Paint your whole face white as a base layer Outline your eye area with black flower petal shapes Fill in the petal shapes with any color then shade in the rest of your eye with a different color Do a skeleton shadow on your nose, then use a brush and black eyeshadow to contour your cheekbones Make your other designs on the rest of your face (These can be anything; stars, hearts, a cross, dots) Use any color lipstick to give your lips a nice bold color Take a liquid liner pen to create the lines on your lips and over the black contour on your cheeks Add mascara to make your eyes look bigger Add your gems

For design ideas, flip through a photo gallery to see how others have painted their faces, and then modify them to make a new design of your own.

Guy Atchley

