DÍa de los Muertos impacts local family bakery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of celebrating and a lot of moving in the kitchen. The team at La Estrella bakery is preparing for a busy day of customers.

But all the hard work is worth it for a business like this with years worth of roots in this community, because for them, this is also keeping a family tradition alive.

La Estrella has been baking all kinds of sweet treats for Tucson families for 35 years. Even in their newest location, they can’t keep their pan de muerto on their shelves.

Made by hand every single day, La Estrella says this is the start of their busiest time of the year.

They know so many families, like theirs want to honor and celebrate loved ones who have passed on. For the family who run most of the day-to-day business, they want to keep this cultural celebration going so customers fill not just their stomachs, but their hearts, too.

“Baked goods are always comforting. We want people to feel comfortable coming in here like they are family, that’s really what we’re all about, keeping those traditions alive— and making sure that we don’t forget not only about our loved ones that have passed on but the tradition itself," said Isabel Montano, La Estrella Bakery.

Ultimately, La Estrella hopes customers of every cultural backgrounds can join in the celebration and it can start with a simple holiday treat.