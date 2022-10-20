8th annual 'Viva Dia de Los Muertos' coming to Fox Theatre in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A one-of-a-kind live show is coming to the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson for one night in November.

The 'Viva Dia de Los Muertos! Glow-in-the-dark Dance Spectacular' dives into the meaning of the holiday, widely celebrated in Mexico to honor loved ones who have passed away.

The two-hour show will include music, dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Arizona and Ballet Folklorico San Juan and multi-media flourishes.

Groups will perform traditional Day of the Dead dances from around Mexico, as well as contemporary dances that take inspiration from the holiday.

'Viva Dia de Los Muertos!' is presented by Viva Performing Arts Center, a Tucson-based dance studio located at 4563. South Park Ave.

In addition to hosting performance groups like Ballet Folklorico San Juan, the center offers folklorico, hip hop, jazz and ballet classes for youth.

The 2021 'Viva Dia de Los Muertos!' performance was held at Cholla High School.

Tickets are available for sale at the Fox Theatre website.

Viva Dia de Los Muertos! Glow-in-the-dark Dance Spectacular:



Friday, Nov. 4

7 - 9 p.m.

Tickets range from $18 - $28

Box office information:



Tuesdays - Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m.

17 W. Congress St.

(520) 547-3040

foxinfo@foxtucson.com