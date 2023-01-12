New 'Western Experience' coming to Old Tucson beginning in January

In the video player: Previous KGUN 9 coverage of Old Tucson

Old Tucson re-opened in October for the first time since 2020.

The theme park brought in big crowds and an estimated $7 million in Southern Arizona tourism dollars. Following that, Old Tucson hosted the winter-themed event 'Yuletide.'

For visitors wondering 'what's next?' at the park, Old Tucson is preparing to launch a back-to-basics "Western Experience" featuring gun fights, musical stage performances and stunt shows, according to the website.

The experience will include an interactive component, as park visitors "get a glimpse of a historic town in Arizona territory during the 1800s" and follow along with a story line about "a mystical legend of cursed gold rumored to be hidden right here in Old Tucson."

Old Tucson spokespeople suggest advanced tickets for the new event, which opens on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for the Western Experience event. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.

Old Tucson is located at 201 Kinney Rd. Tickets are available online.

