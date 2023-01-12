New 'Western Experience' coming to Old Tucson beginning in January

In the video player: Previous KGUN 9 coverage of Old Tucson
Old Tucson re-opened in October for the first time since 2020.
The theme park brought in big crowds and an estimated $7 million in Southern Arizona tourism dollars. Following that, Old Tucson hosted the winter-themed event 'Yuletide.'
For visitors wondering 'what's next?' at the park, Old Tucson is preparing to launch a back-to-basics "Western Experience" featuring gun fights, musical stage performances and stunt shows, according to the website.
The experience will include an interactive component, as park visitors "get a glimpse of a historic town in Arizona territory during the 1800s" and follow along with a story line about "a mystical legend of cursed gold rumored to be hidden right here in Old Tucson."
Old Tucson spokespeople suggest advanced tickets for the new event, which opens on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for the Western Experience event. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- The future of Old Tucson will showcase the past
- Absolutely Arizona: The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Join the Adventure at Old Tucson’s newest event “A Western Experience” & get a glimpse of a historic town in AZ territory during the 1800s. Old Tucson Re-Opens on January 26th at 10:30am. Tickets can be purchased in advance https://t.co/sc6x0N7L4g#oldtucson #familyfun pic.twitter.com/uLpXxS2Q0w— Old Tucson AZ (@OldTucsonAZ) January 6, 2023
Old Tucson is located at 201 Kinney Rd. Tickets are available online.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Old Tucson hires local businesswoman as general manager
- Nightfall opening ushers in big numbers for Old Tucson's return
- Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.