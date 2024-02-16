Watch Now
Marana restaurant owners invite neighbors to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with food, firecrackers

The Year of the Dragon began Saturday, Feb. 10, with celebrations continuing for 16 days. Find out where you can join festivities in your neighborhood
KGUN 9 | Tina Giuliano
Newton Pho is located at 5730 W. Cortaro Farms Road in Marana.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 17:50:13-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The kitchen is busy at Newton Pho in Marana as they get ready for the lunch rush. The clanging of the pots and sizzle of pan fried dumplings fill the restaurant, with soft music permeating the the fragrant air.

For owner Kenny Minh Pham, it's his passion to grow his business and share his culture with the community. So this Sunday, Feb. 18, he and the team at Newton Pho will do exactly that as they continue to celebrate Lunar New Year.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, they'll have firecrackers, a dragon dance and food all ready for customers. Newton Pho is located at 5730 W. Cortaro Farms Road.

The Year of the Dragon began last weekend on Saturday, Feb. 10. The Lunar New Year is celebrated for 16 days, with lion dances and firecrackers common staples of the season.

While many events around the Tucson metro have already passed, you still have opportunities to welcome the Year of the Dragon:

NORTHSIDE

SOUTHEAST SIDE

  • Pima County Public Library Lunar New Year Celebration

READ MORE: What to know about the Lunar New Year of the Dragon

