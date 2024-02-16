Ring in the Lunar New Year with the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center this Saturday

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is ringing in the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 17, and everyone in Tucson is invited.

The center will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a separate film screening event beginning at 7 p.m.

Highlights include:



Dances and demonstrations throughout the day from Dragon Dance and Yo-yo, the Tucson International Academy, Tucson Sino Martial Arts, Tucson Chinese Cultural Children Dance, Tucson Chinese Dance and the Tucson Sino Choir, among others.

Chinese treats, including pork buns, beef pancakes, scallion pancakes (2) and chicken dumplings (4), for $5 each.

An evening event dubbed "The Night of the Dragon," that will feature four short films made by local Asian American filmmakers. University of Arizona grad Nolan Veneklasen will be showing his documentary about the Chinese Cultural Center's efforts to bring back the Chinese Lion Dance program, following the COVID pandemic. The evening begins at 7. Admission is $5 at the door.

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is at 1288 W. River Road. Admission to the daytime activities is $5 for anyone 12-and-older. Children 11-and-younger get in free.

The center is encouraging attendees to carpool or use a taxi service. It is expanding parking to the lot adjacent to the TCCC. Parking attendants will be on-site.