Year of the Dragon: Chinese New Year preparation begins in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center (TCCC) is getting ready for its annual Lunar New Year Gala and Celebration. From lion dances to a ten course meal, there is a lot of prep that goes into a celebration like this.

“Chinese New Year is also called the Spring Festival. So that's a season change, the first day of the Chinese holiday will be the first day of spring," said Tina Liao, President of Tucson Chinese Association.

Chinese New Year begins February 10th and goes for 16 days. Things like tradition, respect and culture are big assets to the entire Asian community and that will be on full display at this year’s gala and celebration at TCCC.

KGUN9 caught up with the president of the Tucson Chinese Association and she explains how the New Year gets put on the calendar each year.

"We use the lunar calendar. It has 28 to 29 days a month and every year it has up to 10 to 11 days difference so that is why every year it falls on a different day," said Liao.

When you support organizations like the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, your money helps them continue to celebrate events like this year round. Their building currently has no air conditioning and they are hoping with the money raised from the new year events, they will be able to fix that before the summer.

The annual gala at TCCC is on February 10, 2024 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. and the celebration is on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

TCCC offers programs, resources and services for the entire Tucson Asian community year-round. For more information, visit their website by clicking here or call (520) 292-6900.

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is located at 1288 West River Road Tucson, Arizona 85704.