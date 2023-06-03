Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

Free City of Tucson summer pool parties begin June 8

swimming pool rentals
Scripps National
swimming pool rentals
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 16:24:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is hosting a "Summer Poolooza" throughout June and July with pool parties across Tucson.

There will be Ready, Set, Rec! vans with games, food, music, inflatables and more. The first pool party is at Udall Pool on Thursday, June 8.

Thursday, June 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.  
Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Wednesday, June 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
El Pueblo Pool, 5100 S. Missiondale Road.

Saturday, June 24, 5-7 p.m. “Welcome to the Jungle” 
Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E Zoo Court.

Saturday, July 1, 4-7 p.m. “Red, White & Blue Splash Bash” 
Mansfield Pool, 2275 N 4th Ave.

Tuesday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. “Red, White & Blue Spectacular” 
Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
*Registration is required keep an eye on the website for details to register

Thursday, July 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Red, White, Blue Splash Bash) 
Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Thursday, July 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.  
Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St.

Tuesday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.  
Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!