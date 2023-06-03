Free City of Tucson summer pool parties begin June 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is hosting a "Summer Poolooza" throughout June and July with pool parties across Tucson.

There will be Ready, Set, Rec! vans with games, food, music, inflatables and more. The first pool party is at Udall Pool on Thursday, June 8.

Thursday, June 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Wednesday, June 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

El Pueblo Pool, 5100 S. Missiondale Road.

Saturday, June 24, 5-7 p.m. “Welcome to the Jungle”

Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E Zoo Court.

Saturday, July 1, 4-7 p.m. “Red, White & Blue Splash Bash”

Mansfield Pool, 2275 N 4th Ave.

Tuesday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. “Red, White & Blue Spectacular”

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

*Registration is required keep an eye on the website for details to register

Thursday, July 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Red, White, Blue Splash Bash)

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Thursday, July 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St.

Tuesday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St.

