Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back in town to bring some of the rarest gem, jewelry and mineral specimens on Earth.

Running all the way from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Feb. 12, collectors may now admire and/or purchase these unique exhibits.

1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show

The Sun Gemstone Company sponsors this show. It offers attendees the experience of traveling back in time.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 12

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday

1801 N. Oracle Rd. Tucson

Southwest Corner of Lester Street and 10th Avenue

Free and open to the public

Over a dozen showcases displaying fossils, carvings, gemstones, crystals, rocks from all over the world gives guests the feeling of traveling the globe, bringing a sense of adventure.

22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show

Known as the most-attended mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the world, over 50,000 guests are expected to show up.

Thursday, Jan. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 12

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday

600 W. 22nd St.

Northeast corner of 22nd Street and Interstate 10

Free admission. On-site parking ($5 week days/$10 weekend days)

It features more than 300 dealers, exhibiting minerals, fine mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, museum finds, artifacts, common and rare meteorites, gems, gemstones, opals, emeralds, pearls, turquoise, jewelry, gold, silver, copper, fine jewelry, handmade jewelry, findings, beads, crystals, metaphysical, carvings, mountings, lapidary tools, supplies, equipment, rough, cabs, artisan knives and industrial art.

2023 Kino Gem & Mineral Show

Sponsored through A.S. Shows Inc. at the Kino Sports Complex, this showcase offers a huge variety of gems, minerals, fossils, beads, finished jewelry and one-of-a-kind specimens.

Thursday, Jan. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 12

10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public

2500 E. Ajo Way

Ajo Way and Kino Parkway



Exhibitors will showcase rocks, fossils, gemstones, minerals, lapidary equipment, jewelry, beads, arts and crafts for anyone interested in purchasing such items.

2023 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

The largest, oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world caps gem season with the "Show That Glows."

Thursday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12

10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12.00 with a $1.00 TCC ticket tax

Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult

260 S. Church Ave.

Congress and Granada Avenues (Granada entrance)



Since the 1970's, this showcase brings hobby enthusiasts, the public and curator/professionals together for discovery and discussion.

For a full listing of all the showcases, please explore the Tucson Gem Show Guide.