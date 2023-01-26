Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back in town to bring some of the rarest gem, jewelry and mineral specimens on Earth.
Running all the way from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Feb. 12, collectors may now admire and/or purchase these unique exhibits.
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show
The Sun Gemstone Company sponsors this show. It offers attendees the experience of traveling back in time.
- Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 12
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday
- 1801 N. Oracle Rd. Tucson
- Southwest Corner of Lester Street and 10th Avenue
- Free and open to the public
Over a dozen showcases displaying fossils, carvings, gemstones, crystals, rocks from all over the world gives guests the feeling of traveling the globe, bringing a sense of adventure.
Mineral Photography Contest! pic.twitter.com/0BdbOLIttJ— TGMS Society, Inc. (@TGMSociety) January 25, 2023
22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show
Known as the most-attended mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the world, over 50,000 guests are expected to show up.
- Thursday, Jan. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 12
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday
- 600 W. 22nd St.
- Northeast corner of 22nd Street and Interstate 10
- Free admission. On-site parking ($5 week days/$10 weekend days)
It features more than 300 dealers, exhibiting minerals, fine mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, museum finds, artifacts, common and rare meteorites, gems, gemstones, opals, emeralds, pearls, turquoise, jewelry, gold, silver, copper, fine jewelry, handmade jewelry, findings, beads, crystals, metaphysical, carvings, mountings, lapidary tools, supplies, equipment, rough, cabs, artisan knives and industrial art.
Sponsored through A.S. Shows Inc. at the Kino Sports Complex, this showcase offers a huge variety of gems, minerals, fossils, beads, finished jewelry and one-of-a-kind specimens.
- Thursday, Jan. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 12
- 10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
- 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Ajo Way and Kino Parkway
Exhibitors will showcase rocks, fossils, gemstones, minerals, lapidary equipment, jewelry, beads, arts and crafts for anyone interested in purchasing such items.
2023 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
The largest, oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world caps gem season with the "Show That Glows."
- Thursday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12
- 10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tickets are $12.00 with a $1.00 TCC ticket tax
- Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult
- 260 S. Church Ave.
- Congress and Granada Avenues (Granada entrance)
Since the 1970's, this showcase brings hobby enthusiasts, the public and curator/professionals together for discovery and discussion.
For a full listing of all the showcases, please explore the Tucson Gem Show Guide.
