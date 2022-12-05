Enter to win a chance to skate with the Tucson Roadrunners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of the Tucson Roadrunners can enter to win a chance to skate with members of the team and Dusty, the Roadrunners mascot, at the Tucson Holiday Ice Rink Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6 - 7 p.m.
The contest link can be found on the team website. The team will be announcing a winner at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
You can also purchase tickets to the Tucson Holiday Ice Rink at the TCC during the 6 p.m. skate slot, when Tucson Roadrunners players are taking to the ice.
Reservations are recommended:
- Adults: $20 per 90-minute session
- Children Under 12: $14 per 90-minute session
The team website says those who bring a canned food donation will receive a free ticket to the Tuesday, Dec. 13 or Wednesday, Dec. 14 game.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.