Borderlands Brewing celebrates 3rd Installment of Las Hermanas Beer Collaboration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Borderlands Brewing Company is celebrating its third installment of Las Hermanas Beer Collaboration, featuring live Mariachi music along with special guests and a unique beer toast.

This milestone began at 5 p.m. Saturday at Borderlands Downtown, 119 E. Toole Ave. Director of Production and Head Brewer at Borderlands Ayla Kapahi led the toast with members of the Mexican consulate.

"Our collaboration is about more than craft beer," she pointed out. "It's about unifying our network of women industry leaders on both sides of the border."

According to Borderlands, this event is not only to celebrate craft beer, but also spotlight the underrepresentation of women in the brewing industry.

"We are also raising awareness that less than 10% of brewers are women," Kapahi added. "Less than 4% are women of color."

Following the toast, guitarist and singer Salvador Duran is unveiling soulful melodies to accompany the occasion.