Borderlands Brewing Company opening up new location on East Sixth Street

TUCOSN, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Borderlands Brewing Company is opening up another location on East Sixth Street.

This independent craft brewer says it's teaming up with renowned Chef Maria Mazon to come up with a special menu of delicious, authentic Sonoran cuisine.

Mazon is the executive chef and owner of Boca Tacos and Sona Tortillas.

She has also competed as a contestant on Bravo TV's Top Chef.

"It’s about to get a whole lot tastier in Tucson," the Borderlands Brewing Company boasted.

It plans on opening up this fall.

Founded in 2011 by two friends, the first location is at 119 E Toole Ave.